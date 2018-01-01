Nuzzel Media Intelligence in Slack

Next-generation news monitoring and research tool delivered daily to any Slack channel

Add to Slack

Nuzzel Media Intelligence continuously tracks the most comprehensive set of important news sources -- Over 100,000 sources scanned each day.

Save time and be the first to know your industry's trending news

Used by:

PR & Communications Professionals
Track coverage of clients and industries

Marketers
Find top content to share with your customers

Business Owners
Learn about your customers and competitors

Lawyers
Research your prospective clients, M&A, litigation, and more

How to add the integration

1

Sign in to your Media Intelligence account

2

Go to any of your reports and select Edit

3

Select Add to Slack and sign in to Slack

4

Choose a channel to send the Nuzzel Notifications

When your integration is complete, you will receive a notification in the slack channel you've selected for your integration

"I love Nuzzel. I'm obsessed with it, and I use it every day."

Emily Chang, Bloomberg

"Nuzzel is by far the most valuable newsletter in my inbox."

Erin Griffith, Fortune

"If you don't have Nuzzel, you are doing news consumption wrong. Trust Me."

Chris Cillizza, Washington Post

One of
2016's Best Apps

One of
Best Apps of The Year 2016

One of
Best Apps of 2016

"Before I ever open Twitter, I open Nuzzel, the killer app for news consumption. I check it at least once a day."

Christopher Mims, The Wall Street Journal

"Reminder that you should get Nuzzel. It's the best way to find news in your feed."

Farhad Manjoo, The New York Times

Add your Report to Slack today! Get Started